Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (606)
- Weight 9,32 g
- Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 742,124
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1788
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1788 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,250. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (4)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (24)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 785 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search