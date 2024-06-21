Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 76,419

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (246)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1788 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 22,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Search