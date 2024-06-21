1/2 Thaler 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1788 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 22,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (10) XF (92) VF (116) F (5) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) VF25 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (12) PCG (1) PCGS (2)

