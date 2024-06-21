Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 76,419
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1788
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (246)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1788 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 22,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aurea (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- GGN (10)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (7)
- Marciniak (28)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (25)
- Numedux (5)
- Numimarket (9)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numision (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Pruvost (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (13)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (81)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (9)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search