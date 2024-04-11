Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1771 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 503,815
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1771 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
