Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1771

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1771 IS King figure
Reverse Ducat 1771 IS King figure
Ducat 1771 IS King figure
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 IS
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 IS
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 IS
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 11

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1771 G
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1771 G
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1771 G
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1 Grosz 1771 g
Reverse 1 Grosz 1771 g
1 Grosz 1771 g
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 11

Pattern coins

Obverse Thaler 1771 Pattern
Reverse Thaler 1771 Pattern
Thaler 1771 Pattern
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1771 Pattern
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1771 Pattern
1/2 Thaler 1771 Pattern Copper
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1771 Pattern
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1771 Pattern
1/2 Thaler 1771 Pattern Silver
Average price 5500 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Pattern
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Pattern Copper
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Pattern
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Pattern Silver
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Pattern
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Pattern Gold
Average price 24000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 Pattern
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 Pattern
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 Pattern
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 Pattern Monogram in block letters
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 Pattern Monogram in block letters
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 Pattern Monogram in block letters Copper
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 Pattern Monogram in block letters
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 Pattern Monogram in block letters
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 Pattern Monogram in block letters Silver
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 Pattern Monogram in cursive letters
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 Pattern Monogram in cursive letters
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 Pattern Monogram in cursive letters Copper
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 Pattern Monogram in cursive letters
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 Pattern Monogram in cursive letters
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 Pattern Monogram in cursive letters Silver
Average price 4400 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 FIDEM SERVAT
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 FIDEM SERVAT
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 FIDEM SERVAT With a wreath
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 FIDEM SERVAT
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 FIDEM SERVAT
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 FIDEM SERVAT
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 Pattern Monogram in block letters
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 Pattern Monogram in block letters
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 Pattern Monogram in block letters
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 Pattern Monogram in cursive letters
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 Pattern Monogram in cursive letters
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 Pattern Monogram in cursive letters
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Grosz 1771
Reverse 1 Grosz 1771
1 Grosz 1771
Average price
Sales
0 1
