Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "FIDEM SERVAT" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

