1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 73,744
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
