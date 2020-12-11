Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 73,744

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

