Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (7)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
1884 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search