Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
1884 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
