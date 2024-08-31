Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters". Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
