Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters". Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Copper

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

