Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771. Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 20,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5088 $
Price in auction currency 20500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
2156 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
