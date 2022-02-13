Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771. Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771 Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771 Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 20,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5088 $
Price in auction currency 20500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
2156 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

