Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771. Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 20,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

