Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
