Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2)