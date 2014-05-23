Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
4594 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

