Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 . This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2482 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 625. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 625 USD
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
160 zł
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
