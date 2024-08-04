Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 . This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2482 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 625. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 625 USD
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
160 zł
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
