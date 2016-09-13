Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters". Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
4489 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
