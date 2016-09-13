Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters". Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) BN (1) Service NGC (2)