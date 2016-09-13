Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters". Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "Monogram in block letters". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
