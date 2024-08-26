1 Grosz 1771 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1771 . This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2478 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 575. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

