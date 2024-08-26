Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1771 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1771 . This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2478 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 575. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search