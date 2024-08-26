Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1771 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1771 - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1771 - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1771 . This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2478 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 575. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Poland 1 Grosz 1771 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Grosz 1771 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

