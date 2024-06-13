Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771. Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771 Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771 Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10,18 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1872 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4823 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

