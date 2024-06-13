Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771. Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

