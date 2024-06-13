Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771. Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10,18 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1/2 Thaler 1771 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1872 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4823 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search