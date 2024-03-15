Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,6 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (3)
- WCN (9)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1394 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search