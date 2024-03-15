Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.

