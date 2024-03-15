Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.

Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1394 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in block letters", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

