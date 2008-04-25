Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771. Gold (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 7,99 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
14950 $
Price in auction currency 14950 USD
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search