Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771. Gold (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

Сondition VF (3) VG (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)