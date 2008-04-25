Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771. Gold (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
23562 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
14950 $
Price in auction currency 14950 USD
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1771 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search