Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771. Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3103 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1556 $
Price in auction currency 5750 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1771 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search