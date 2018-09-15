Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771. Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3103 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1556 $
Price in auction currency 5750 PLN
