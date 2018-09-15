Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771. Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.

