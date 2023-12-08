Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771. Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,86 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5300 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1458 $
Price in auction currency 5850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9449 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
