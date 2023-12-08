Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771. Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,86 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5300 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1458 $
Price in auction currency 5850 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9449 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1771 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search