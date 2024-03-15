Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 . This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (17)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
963 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3001 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

