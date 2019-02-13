Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,150. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

