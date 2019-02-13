Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,6 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,150. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2894 $
Price in auction currency 11150 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1201 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
