Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,150. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2894 $
Price in auction currency 11150 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1201 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1771 "Monogram in cursive letters", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

