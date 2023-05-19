Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 218,054
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
