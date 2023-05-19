Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 218,054

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 IS at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1771 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search