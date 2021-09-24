2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "FIDEM SERVAT". With a wreath (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "FIDEM SERVAT". With a wreath. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)