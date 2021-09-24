Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "FIDEM SERVAT". With a wreath (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: With a wreath

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "FIDEM SERVAT" With a wreath - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "FIDEM SERVAT" With a wreath - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "FIDEM SERVAT". With a wreath. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "FIDEM SERVAT" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
3564 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "FIDEM SERVAT" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "FIDEM SERVAT", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

