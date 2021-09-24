Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "FIDEM SERVAT". With a wreath (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: With a wreath
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "FIDEM SERVAT". With a wreath. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1771 "FIDEM SERVAT", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
