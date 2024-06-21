Pattern Thaler 1771 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Thaler 1771 . This undefined coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (3) XF (9) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (3)