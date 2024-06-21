Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern Thaler 1771 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Pattern Thaler 1771 - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern Thaler 1771 - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Weight 20,33 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Thaler 1771 . This undefined coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Poland Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
16160 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 19, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1771 (Pattern) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

