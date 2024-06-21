Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern Thaler 1771 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Weight 20,33 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Thaler 1771 . This undefined coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
16160 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
