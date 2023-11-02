Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1771 g "Type 1765-1795" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 278,660
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1771 with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (8)
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
