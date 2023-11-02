Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1771 g "Type 1765-1795" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1771 g "Type 1765-1795" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1771 g "Type 1765-1795" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 278,660

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1771 with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (8)
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1771 g at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1771 g at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1771 g at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1771 g at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Poland 1 Grosz 1771 g at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1771 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search