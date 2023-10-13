Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 275,429
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search