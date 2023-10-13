Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 275,429

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Seller Numedux
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 IS at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1771 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search