3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 4,490,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numision (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (8)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
