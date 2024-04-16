3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (16) F (2) VG (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

GGN (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numision (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (8)

Wójcicki (6)

Wu-eL (1)