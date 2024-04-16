Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 4,490,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
