Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1768

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1768 FS King figure
Reverse Ducat 1768 FS King figure
Ducat 1768 FS King figure
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1768 IS
Reverse Thaler 1768 IS
Thaler 1768 IS Edge ornament
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Thaler 1768 IS
Reverse Thaler 1768 IS
Thaler 1768 IS Edge inscription
Average price 7100 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS Without ribbon in hair
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS Without ribbon in hair
1/2 Thaler 1768 IS Without ribbon in hair
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS Ribbon in hair
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS Ribbon in hair
1/2 Thaler 1768 IS Ribbon in hair
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS
Average price 320 $
Sales
1 99
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 IS
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 IS
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 IS
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 IS
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 IS
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 IS
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1768 G
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 1 Grosz 1768 G
Reverse 1 Grosz 1768 G
1 Grosz 1768 G
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 188
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1768 G
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1768 G
1/2 Grosz 1768 G
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G Crown
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 110
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1768 Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1768 Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1768 Crown
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 2

Measuring weights

Obverse Weight of Ducat 1768
Reverse Weight of Ducat 1768
Weight of Ducat 1768
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 22
