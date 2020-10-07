Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (5)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
