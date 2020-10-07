2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)