2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1768 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (5)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
