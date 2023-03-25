Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.
