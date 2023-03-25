Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: GGN

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown" at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

