Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)