1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 23,501
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1768 "Ribbon in hair" with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (15)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1385 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 253065 RUB
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
