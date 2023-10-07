1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1768 "Ribbon in hair" with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (11) VF (11) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

COINSNET (2)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rauch (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (15)

Wójcicki (2)