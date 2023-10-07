Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 23,501

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1768 "Ribbon in hair" with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (15)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1385 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 253065 RUB
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Wójcicki - February 24, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Wójcicki - February 24, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Rauch - June 18, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date June 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1768 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

