Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10,015,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown" with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
