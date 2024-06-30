Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown" with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

