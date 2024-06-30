Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10,015,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown" with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • GGN (8)
  • Janas (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (17)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (31)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1768 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1768 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

