Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1768 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1768 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1768 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 32,037,999

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1768 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1768 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

