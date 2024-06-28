Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1768 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 32,037,999
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1768 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
