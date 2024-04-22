2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (14) XF (34) VF (40) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (2)

