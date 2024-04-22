Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 2,095,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
