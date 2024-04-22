Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 2,095,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
