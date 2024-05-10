Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1768 IS. Edge ornament (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Edge ornament
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 5,532
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1768 with mark IS. Edge ornament. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16006 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search