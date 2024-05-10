Thaler 1768 IS. Edge ornament (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1768 with mark IS. Edge ornament. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition XF (7) VF (4)