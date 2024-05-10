Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1768 IS. Edge ornament (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Edge ornament

Obverse Thaler 1768 IS Edge ornament - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1768 IS Edge ornament - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 5,532

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1768 with mark IS. Edge ornament. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16006 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

