Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 23,501

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1768 "Without ribbon in hair" with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3878 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
794 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Karamitsos - January 12, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1768 "Without ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

