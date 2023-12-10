Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1768 IS "Without ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 23,501
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1768 "Without ribbon in hair" with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3878 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
794 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
