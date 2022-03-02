Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 45,851
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 960 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
