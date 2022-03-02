Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 45,851

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2014.

Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 960 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 IS at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 IS at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

