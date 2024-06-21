Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,761,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (4)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search