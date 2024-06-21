Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,761,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 44 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 FS at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1768 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search