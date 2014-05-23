Thaler 1768 IS. Edge inscription (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1768 with mark IS. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Сondition XF (3)