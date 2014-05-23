Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1768 IS. Edge inscription (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Edge inscription
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 5,532
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1768 with mark IS. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
3282 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
