Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1768 IS. Edge inscription (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse Thaler 1768 IS Edge inscription - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1768 IS Edge inscription - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 5,532

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1768 with mark IS. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
7584 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
3282 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1768 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search