Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1768 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1768 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1768 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 12,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1768 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.

Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 48 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

