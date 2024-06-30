Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1768 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 12,500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1768 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- DESA (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (6)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (20)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search