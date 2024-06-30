1/2 Grosz 1768 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1768 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (12) VF (35) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

