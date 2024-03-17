Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Weight of Ducat 1768 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Weight of Ducat
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Weight of Ducat 1768 . This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- WCN (11)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Weight of Ducat 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
