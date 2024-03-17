Weight of Ducat 1768 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Weight of Ducat 1768 . This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

