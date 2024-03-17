Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Weight of Ducat 1768 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Weight of Ducat 1768 - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Weight of Ducat 1768 - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Weight of Ducat
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Weight of Ducat 1768 . This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland Weight of Ducat 1768 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Weight of Ducat 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

