2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 2,095,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.
