2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) XF (18) VF (11) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

GGN (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (6)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (16)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (4)