Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 2,095,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 8000 CZK
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1768 IS at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

