3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,250. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

