Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 3,317,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,250. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1789 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search