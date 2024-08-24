Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1789

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1789 EB
Reverse Ducat 1789 EB
Ducat 1789 EB
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 24

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1789 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1789 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1789 EB
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1789 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1789 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1789 EB
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse 10 Groszy 1789 EB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1789 EB
10 Groszy 1789 EB
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 23

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1789 EB
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 1 Grosz 1789 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1789 EB
1 Grosz 1789 EB
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 15
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search