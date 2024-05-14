Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1789 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,376 g
- Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
- Diameter 26 - 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 820,276
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1789
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1789 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
