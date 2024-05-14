Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1789 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1789 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1789 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,376 g
  • Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 820,276

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1789 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1789 EB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

