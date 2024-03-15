Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1789 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 313,653
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1789
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1789 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WCN (10)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search