Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1789 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1789 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 10 Groszy 1789 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 313,653

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1789 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1789 EB at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

