1 Grosz 1789 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,966,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1789
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1789 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
