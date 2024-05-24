Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1789 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1789 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1789 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,966,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1789 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1789 EB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1789 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1789 EB at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1789 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1789 EB at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1789 EB at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1789 EB at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1789 EB at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Seller Janas
Date March 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1789 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

