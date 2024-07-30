Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1789 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1789 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1789 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 8,874

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1789 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.

Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3993 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1733 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Rauch - September 22, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date September 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1789 EB at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
