Ducat 1789 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 8,874
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1789
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1789 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3993 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1733 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
