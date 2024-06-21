Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1789 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1789 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1789 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (606)
  • Weight 9,32 g
  • Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 851,546

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1789 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 1025 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1403 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1789 EB at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

