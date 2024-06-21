Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1789 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (606)
- Weight 9,32 g
- Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 851,546
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1789
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1789 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- WCN (26)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 1025 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
