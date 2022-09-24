Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 501,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1781
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (7)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
