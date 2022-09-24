3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)