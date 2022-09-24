Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 501,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1781 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search