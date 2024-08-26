Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1781

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1781 EB
Reverse Ducat 1781 EB
Ducat 1781 EB
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 10

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1781 EB
Reverse Thaler 1781 EB
Thaler 1781 EB
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1781 EB Ribbon in hair
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1781 EB Ribbon in hair
1/2 Thaler 1781 EB Ribbon in hair
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 EB
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 EB
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 EB
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 EB
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1781 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1781 EB
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1781 EB
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1781 EB
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1 Grosz 1781 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1781 EB
1 Grosz 1781 EB
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1781 EB
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1781 EB
1/2 Grosz 1781 EB
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 12
